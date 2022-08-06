Coast Guard intercepts three new drug shipments

WILLEMSTAD – The Caribbean Coastguard has foiled a fourth, fifth and sixth drug transport within three weeks.

A Metal Shark patrol boat of the Coast Guard support center Aruba last week in cooperation with the flying units of the Coast Guard, two boats were detained in which a total of more than 500 kg of contraband was seized. Two Colombians, a Venezuelan and two Arubans were arrested. The drugs and the suspects have been handed over to the ‘Organized Crime Unit’ of the Aruba Police Force (KPA), which continues the investigations into the case.

Last Thursday, Zr.Ms. Groningen, sailing for the Caribbean Coastguard, still intercepted a drug shipment. This was done through coordination from the Maritime Operation Center (MOC) in collaboration with the Coast Guard helicopter and the coast guard aircraft. More than 1000 kg of contraband was seized during this action and five Venezuelans arrested. The contraband and the suspects have been handed over to the Corps Police Curaçao (KPC) for further investigation.

Four tons

This latest action brings the Coast Guard’s interception counter to six within three weeks. The total weight of contraband seized during these six actions comes out at more than 4 tons. The fight against drugs is done in close cooperation with our local authorities chain partners such as the KPC, KPA, BOT K-9 of the KIA, Guarda nos Costa, Customs and immigration services.