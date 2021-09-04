Coast Guard introduced to SXM Council of Ministers













Philipsburg- On Thursday the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG) director, Frank Boots and a delegation paid a visit to the Council of Ministers. During this visit the DCCG director introduced his organization to the Council of Ministers.

The delegation, upon invitation of the Prime Minister who proposed the introduction of the Coast Guard to the Council of Ministers in order to increase the awareness of the organization and the mandated objectives. The DCCG director, Frank Boots gave the introduction of the DCCG through a presentation in which he gave an explanation of the policies, tasks and assets of the organization in the Caribbean and in particular it’s goals for the island of St. Maarten.

Questions

After the presentation at the Government Building there was room for questions from the members of the Council of Ministers. The Prime Minister of St. Maarten, Silveria Jacobs and the Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson thanked the DCCG director, Frank Boots and Mr. Jocelyn Roberto Levenstone, the Head of the DCCG support station on St. Maarten for their visit and whished them good luck with continued Coast Guard operations.

During his business trip the DCCG director, Frank Boots also paid a visit to the Governor, Eugene Holiday and the Point Blanche center and a one on one meeting with the Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson.