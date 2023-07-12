12 juli 2023 12:48 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news Saba

Coast Guards assists sailing vessel at Saba

54

Members of the Coastguard assisting occupants of the vessel get to shore. Photo: Coastguard

THE BOTTOM – In the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 11th, the Maritime Operation Center (MOC) received a report of a sailing vessel in need of assistance at Saba. 

The mooring rope broke loose and the sailing vessel ran aground on the west side of the island. Another sailing vessel nearby assisted initially by taking the persons from the stranded vessel. 

Thereafter, the Coast Guard vessel ‘Metal Shark’ assisted with the transportation of a total of 23 persons, including 21 children, to the Harbour of Saba. No casualties were reported.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius