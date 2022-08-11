Coastguard makes another big drug bust

KRALENDIJK- A mere two days after the coastguard confiscated several hundred kilos of illegal drugs off Bonaire’s coast, on Wednesday evening they seemed to have concluded another successful operation.

The town pier around 8 PM was buzzing with activities when the Dutch Marine ship Zr. Ms. Groningen arrived, with the presence of an enormous amount of law enforcement authorities.

The police spokesperson confirmed the action, but also said not many details could be provided at this point. Authorities seem to have, once again, arrested several suspects in the operation.