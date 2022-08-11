11 augustus 2022 06:19 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Coastguard Latest news

Coastguard makes another big drug bust

8

photo:ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- A mere two days after the coastguard confiscated several hundred kilos of illegal drugs off Bonaire’s coast, on Wednesday evening they seemed to have concluded another successful operation. 

The town pier around 8 PM was buzzing with activities when the Dutch Marine ship Zr. Ms. Groningen arrived, with the presence of an enormous amount of law enforcement authorities. 

The police spokesperson confirmed the action, but also said not many details could be provided at this point. Authorities seem to have, once again, arrested several suspects in the operation. 

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English
error: Content is protected !!