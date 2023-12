THE BOTTOM – The Department of Public Works, on behalf of Saba Cares, announces a temporary road closure on Cobble Street due to essential construction activities scheduled for Friday, December 8th, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

“We request that individuals plan their travel accordingly and use alternative routes during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding and cooperation”, says a press statement by Saba Government.