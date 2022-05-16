Colombian Coffee Chain Juan Valdez continues International Expansion

MADRID- Juan Valdez announced this Tuesday an ambitious expansion plan in Spain through a recent partnership with La Hermosita, a Spanish group founded in 2017, which is dedicated to the business of pastry shops and cafeterias.

La Hermosita currently has 11 stores in Madrid, so the Colombian brand seeks to continue its expansion in that country through this alliance.

“At Juan Valdez we are always looking to capitalize on opportunities to expand our 100% Colombian coffee. For this reason, we have partnered with La Hermosita to achieve this goal in Spain, a high-impact market on the European continent that is currently growing steadily regarding coffee consumption”, explained Sebastián Mejía, international vice president of Juan Valdez.

Alliance

The objective of this new alliance between La Hermosita and Juan Valdez is to open more than 100 establishments over the next five years under the franchise model and, in the short term, to remodel the three current stores of the brand that are located in Madrid.

Today Juan Valdez has 331 stores nationwide, 150 distributed in 17 countries and has a presence in 11,507 mass consumption points of sale in more than 35 nations. The chain recently also announced plans for an expansion in The Netherlands and the United States.