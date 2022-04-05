BOGOTÁ- According to an assessment from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the COVID-19 pandemic led to Colombia’s largest recession on record. However, the economy bounced back strongly in 2021.
According to IMF, the banking system has so far weathered the shock well, with the help of a strong policy and support response and strong initial position. Colombia is exposed to elevated external financing risks and the further prolongation of the pandemic. Large and complex financial conglomerates with increasing cross-border exposures dominate the financial system.
Consumer credit
According to IMF, the consumer-credit portfolio deserves attention, as it has been growing fast and had high impairment rate during the pandemic.
Also read:
- Vacancy Hydroponic Experienced Assistent Lead Farmer Saba
- Colombia’s economy makes a strong comeback
- Government of St. Maarten congratulates newly sworn in Government of Saint-Martin
- Saba delegation wraps up successful visit to The Hague
- Successful shipment of fuel oil from BOPEC’s storage
- Vacature Beleidsadviseur Bedrijfsvoering Bonaire
- Letter to the editor by Foundation Save Plantation Bolivia
- Another ‘Speed Meet’ for jobseekers and employers in the tourism sector
- Presentation of Saba’s harbor project to ministries
- Vacature Programma- Project Secretaris PPMO Statia
- TCB introduces ‘Bonaire Bond’ Destination Promise
- Saba Comprehensive school pays working visit to The Netherlands
- Public Health Department informs Healthcare Professionals about ‘long COVID’
- Bonaire airport strives to deploy wheelchair lift
- Visitors satisfied with LVV Open Day