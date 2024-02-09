Commissioner Abraham visits census office to discuss service improvement

KRALENDIJK– Commissioner Clark Abraham on Thursday visited the Census Office to discuss possibilities for improving service to citizens on the island.

During the visit, Abraham emphasized the dedication and commitment of the staff. “There has also been insufficient attention to complaints from employees, about issues that need improvement for some time now. The long waiting times are definitely not due to lack of effort on the part of the employees.”

Abraham previously stated that the Executive Council is fully aware that service needs to be elevated to a higher standard, but also acknowledged that problems have accumulated over the years. “It will therefore take some time before the issues are resolved and the backlog is cleared,” Abraham said. The Commissioner also indicated that investments will be needed in among others better equipment.

Apologies

During his visit, Abraham apologized to both the service’s employees and the residents of the island. “Complaints have not been taken seriously by the Public Entity for too long. This really needs to improve now.” The deputy will have follow-up discussions with the service’s employees soon.