Commissioner Craane gives warm welcome to returning beauty queens

KRALENDIJK- On Friday, Miss Preteen and Miss Petite Bonaire received a warm welcome back at Flamingo Airport. Both participated in the Miss and Mister Hispanoamerica Internacional competition in the Dominican Republic.

Miss Pre Teen was won by Kaylee Winklar and Miss Petite by Irlenska Martinus. Upon their arrival, Commissioner Jolinda Craane presented them with a bouquet of flowers, emphasizing the importance of representing the island abroad.

The two young beauty queens shared their experiences and the pride they felt in representing Bonaire internationally.