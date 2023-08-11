Commissioner Craane takes pensioners to dinner

The Commissioner and her invitees raised the glass together in celebration of the occasion. Photo: Government of Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Commissioner Jolinda Craane has taken 5 pensioners out to dinner. As a token of appreciation, the retirees, who won the dinner as a prize on Retirees’ Day, received a certificate.

According to a press release from the Public Entity, the idea was to honor the retirees. “A wonderful way to celebrate their dedication and work throughout their careers. It’s important to raise awareness about the value retirees have contributed to the Bonaire community and to make them feel that their efforts are appreciated,” says Craane.