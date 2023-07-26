Commissioner Craane wants to see lower food prices on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Commissioner Jolinda Craane, responsible for Administrative Renewal, Business Management, and Economy, says she is committed to keeping vegetables and fruits affordable on Bonaire.

The commissioner is currently exploring possibilities to make products imported from Venezuela available to the citizens at lower costs.

“While direct private sales of fruits and vegetables from Venezuela are not possible, I have asked the governor and island secretary to find a solution for direct private sales while ensuring Bonaire’s economic security,” said Craane.

According to Craane, the Executive Council is actively working on a final arrangement, carefully weighing the interests of all involved parties against each other.