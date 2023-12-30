Commissioner Den Heyer angry about destruction to public restroom at Parke Patun Sarazgoza 

KRALENDIJK- Commissioner Nina Den Heyer is angry and disappointed by the vandalism at the public restroom in Parke Patun Saragoza.

According to Den Heyer, this is not the first time such incidents have occurred. She expressed her sorrow, emphasizing that it’s not just a matter for the Public Entity, but a concern for everyone.

Den Heyer finds it particularly disheartening, stating, “When things like this are broken, none of us can enjoy it.” She also lamented the waste of money, expressing that funds spent on repairing intentionally damaged items could have been used for other purposes.