Commissioner Den Heyer delivers cake to schools on the occasion of new school year

KRALENDIJK – Commissioner Nina den Heyer on Monday personally delivered a cake to various schools on the island. Den Heyer wanted to commemorate the start of a new school year.

The commissioner delivered cakes to the primary schools, the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire and the Fundashon Forma. “It is my way of reflecting on the new school year and wishing the team at the various schools all the best for the new school year. Always an exciting moment”, says Den Heyer.

It is not the first time that Den Heyer brings the cakes and has a chat at the schools. “I actually do that every year since I became Commissioner of Education. I just enjoy showing personal attention to something as important as education, which touches nearly everyone on the island.