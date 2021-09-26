Commissioner Den Heyer meets Bonairean students in The Netherlands













Kralendijk- Education Commissioner Nina den Heyer recently had a meeting in the Netherlands where she spoke to Dutch students in The Netherlands.

The commissioner wanted to hear from students and interns from Bonaire, how they were exeriencing their studies and project in The Netherlands.

The meeting took place in The Hague at Turan Goeloe, the company that supervises students from various Dutch Caribbean islands during their studies in the Netherlands. \

“From the conversations I had with our students, I can definitely say that they are quite motivated”, said Den Heyer at the end of the meeting.