Commissioner Den Heyer retains support from MPB party

KRALENDIJK- Commissioner Nina den Heyer retains the support of the Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB).

Den Heyer recently announced that she did not want to participate in the elections again after the current term of office. In her announcement to the media, Den Heyer said she was aware of the possibility that the MPB might want to replace her as commissioner on the current Executive Council.

However, this does not appear to be the case. “As far as we’re concerned, Commissioner Den Heyer can just stay put. She has the full support of the party leadership and the party leader,” said a statement from the blue party.

Proud

The party also says it is proud of the work that Den Heyer has done. “The MPB board is extremely proud of the excellent work Nina has done as an MPB politician since 2013, especially as MPB deputy social domain for more than 5 years,” said a statement issued.

The party points out that Den Heyer has achieved many results in favor of Bonaire. The MPB party board is therefore pleased that Nina will continue to hold the position of deputy for the time being.