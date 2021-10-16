Commissioner Francis feels proud of achievements on Statia













Government Commissioner Francis during Thursday’s island Council meeting

ORANJESTAD- In spite of heavy and sometimes very sharp criticism by nearly all island council members in an Island Council meeting on Thursday, Government Commissioner Alida Francis said she feels proud about achievements made over the past months and years.

“I feel extremely proud about the progress made. You can see for yourself how many young local professionals were hired. The Finance unit has made much progress, and an independent audit chamber has been appointed”, said Francis in response to the criticism.

Francis also pointed to road works executed and the recent construction of the first roundabout on the island. “All in all I have the impression that St. Eustatius is, literally and figuratively making progress”, said Francis in conclusion.