Commissioner Heyliger visits Saban students at Flight Training & Career Center Ontario

ONTARIO/THE BOTTOM- Commissioner of Education Aviation Heyliger recently visited Spectrum Airways Flight Training & Career College in Ontario, Canada, where three Saba students are currently enrolled.

The college has successfully trained two Saban students who are now working as First Officers at WINAIR in St. Maarten. The three current Saba students are part of the “Opportunity to the Skies” Caribbean package, which includes support with Canadian immigration and other logistical aspects.

Higher education

During his visit, Heyliger also signed Memoranda of Understanding with two U.S. universities, Indian Hills Community College and Nova Southeastern University, opening up opportunities for Saban students to attend these institutions with grants from the schools.

This initiative aims to encourage more Saban students to pursue higher education