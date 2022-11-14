Commissioner James Kroon opens children’s book week

KRALENDIJK – The children’s book week was officially opened on Sunday by Commissioner James Kroon.

For the festive opening, various guests spoke about the importance of reading for children, including the director of Society and Care, Servana Servilia. This year, we are commemorating the fact that it is already the thirteenth time that the children’s book week is being held.

As part of the festive opening, a presentation by a dance group of children led by Segni Bernadina was on the program.

“Reading is important for development”, Kroon told his audience, with which the Commissioner especially wants to encourage the youth to read.