Commissioner Thielman to visit Antriol this week

KRALENDIJK – Coming weeks and months, Commissioner Hennyson Thielman will visit the neighborhoods again. On Thursday, September 14, 2023, Antriol is on the schedule. Between 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM, Thielman will be present in the neighborhood, accompanied by various staff members.

The Commissioner will listen to the residents’ wishes and also gather information about what is happening in the area. The Commissioner selects a residential area to visit every month.

Residents who are interested and wish to participate can sign up by sending a WhatsApp message to +599 7706943 and/or an email to: gedeputeerde.thielman@bonairegov.com