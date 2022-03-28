Commissioner Wilson (Saba) meets with ZJCN

THE BOTTOM- commissioner Rolando Wilson last week met with the professionals of Care & Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN). The commissioner spoke with Trisha Gumbs-Yu, Maidelyn Martijn and Elly Rojer.
During the meeting, several topics with regard to the wellbeing of the youth on Saba, the collaboration between ZJCN and the Community Development Department of the Public Entity Saba were discussed.
Informative
Available activities for the youth, plans for the future of the youth and developments in general in the area of youth were talked about as well. Commissioner Wilson said it was a good and informative meeting.
