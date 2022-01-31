Company Bonaire to provide online payment and booking system for Conservation Fee Namibia















The Bonaire based consultancy company Reef Support BV, run by former Marine Park Manager Ramon de Leon, in partnership with Bonaire based Breathe-IT and Namibian company S Four Trading Enterprises, have been selected to design a state-of-the-art online booking and payment system for the new conservation fee for Namibia.

The fee structure was recently approved by resolution of the Cabinet of Namibia and introduces a conservation fee and entrance fee to be paid by visitors to all National Parks and Game Parks of the country including the iconic Etosha National Park.

The new system was requested by Namibia’s Ministry of Economy Finance and Tourism and the conceptualization and development is financed by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ). The system concept will be finalized by May 2022.

Reef Support BV is the provider that allows several parks around the world, including StINAPA Bonaire to easily and safely collect nature fees and other taxes.