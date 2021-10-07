Condé Nast Traveler considers Bonaire 10th best City in the World

- 32Shares
KRALENDIJK- Condé Nast Traveler announced on October 5th, 2021 the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Bonaire recognized as the #10 in the category The Best Cities in the World: 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. Additionally, the island, along with Aruba and Curacao, was included as #7 in the Top Islands in the Caribbean and Atlantic.
More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found on www.cntraveler.com/rca
Thrilled
“We’re thrilled to see Bonaire in the rankings. I must say, congratulations on this huge achievement!” says TCB Tourism Director Miles Mercera. Mercera points to the fact that Condé Nast Traveler is the leading U.S. travel magazine. “These annual awards are the longest running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry”.
