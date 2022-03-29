Conference about housing for vulnerable groups Bonaire kicks off  on Monday

KRALENDIJK – Deputy Nina den Heyer on Monday morning has kicked off a multi-day conference on housing for vulnerable groups on the island.
Den Heyer has repeatedly stated that he is very concerned about the availability of affordable housing, especially now that both owner-occupied and rental properties have risen drastically in price in recent years.
Pilot
Den Heyer also recently introduced a pilot project in which tenants in the private sector receive a contribution towards the costs of the rent. Solutions The conference will explore both problems and possible solutions to the problem in the local housing market.
