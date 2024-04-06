Bonaire Conference on European space program held on Bonaire Redactie 2024-04-06 - 1 minuten leestijd

Special Envoy Edison Rijna during the opening remarks

KRALENDIJK- The EU Global Action on Space, recently selected Bonaire for a conference on the opportunities the European Space Program offers governments, businesses, and organizations in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The two-day conference took place on Bonaire where work is currently underway to build the Galileo ground station on Bonaire.

Galileo is the European Union’s (EU) non-military satellite navigation system. In addition to time and location determination, Galileo can be made available for other services. Examples include exact timing, emergency response (search and find) and sargassum tracking and hurricane tracking.