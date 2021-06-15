Connectivity Remains Big Challenge for St. Eustatius and Saba















Photo: BES-Reporter/Valdemar Marcha

Kralendijk- Connectivity remains a bit issue for both St. Eustatius and Saba. Despite financial support to Winair, under the condition that they would fly double-daily to the two islands post-Covid, this has not materialized as of yet.

The matter of connectivity has also come up during a recent meeting between the Saba Business Association (SBA) and the Executive Council of Saba.







“It is expected that Winair will increase their flights to Saba in the near future to 2 flights daily”, according to SBA. The association points out that currently Winair still has 2 flights, 3 times weekly which does not seem sufficient.

Ferry

The government also informed that an offer to tender will be put out for ferry services to the islands of Saba and St. Eustatius to increase the accessibility of the islands.