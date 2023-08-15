Construction of race strip now also started in Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Following the construction of a platform for motorcycles to “fever” on, the start of the construction of the race track itself has now been initiated.

This involves a track that will have a length of 400 meters and will allow two vehicles to race against each other.

According to Terrence de Jongh of INDEBON, rules will also be developed for the use of the “fevering” platform now that it’s ready.

With the construction of both the platform and the race track, it is hoped that illegal races, particularly on Kaya Statius van Eps, will become a thing of the past.