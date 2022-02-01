Consultations with the Kinderombudsman and Nationale ombudsman possible again for residents of Saba and Statia

KRALENDIJK – From February 7th to February 14th a team of the Nationale ombudsman and the Kinderombudsman will be on Saba and Statia again for consultation hours. Residents may drop by free of charge to ask a question or file a complaint about (government) organizations such as the Tax Office, the Public Prosecutor, the police and the Public Entity.
The consultation hour in Saba will be held on Monday February 7th from 9:00 am to 11:00 am in the Princess Juliana Sportsfield. The consultation hour in Statia has two locations, the Ernest van Putten Youth Center (The Lions Den) on Thursday, February 10 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am and the Gwendoline van Putten School on Saturday, February 12 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. People who cannot attend the consultation hours can also submit their question or complaint online, by mail or by phone.
Corona measures
Due to corona measures, the physical consultation hours could not take place the last two years. After consulting with the local authorities, the team has decided to make this possible again, taking into account the current corona measures. Therefore, the consultation hours will be held outside, a host will be present and sufficient distance and (hygiene) products will be provided.
