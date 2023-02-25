25 februari 2023 12:35 pm

Consumer organizations Bonaire will increase mutual cooperation

The consumer organizations expect to be able to do more together. Photo: PTpKB

KRALENDIJK – The Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó Boneriano (FTpKB) will work more closely with the Union di Konsumidó Boneiru (Unkobon) and the Fundashon pa Konsumidó (FpK) on Curaçao.

FTpKB has been busy with a major reorganization in recent weeks. Thanks to these efforts and the planned collaboration, the consumer store will soon be able to actively advocate for consumers on the island again.

Meanwhile, there would also be a renewed commitment from the Public Entity Bonaire (PEB) to resume financial contributions to FTpKB. The PEB had suspended the subsidy some time ago out of dissatisfaction with the policy of the consumer shop.

Whatsapp

FTpKB will soon launch a Whatsapp number where consumers can submit complaints and request support for their problem.


