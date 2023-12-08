Consumer prices Saba and Statia respectively 18 and 11% higher than in Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – In 2023, CBS has conducted research on the price levels of consumer spending on the three islands of the Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba).

The research shows that consumer prices in Saba are a staggering 18 percent higher than in Bonaire. This makes Saba, like in the previous price level measurement in 2015, the most expensive island.

On Sint Eustatius, consumer prices are 11 percent higher than in Bonaire.

Exception

The only exception is the category of ‘alcoholic beverages,’ which is considerably lower on both St. Eustatius and Saba compared to Bonaire. This is because excise duties are traditionally not levied on imported strong alcoholic beverages in the Leeward Islands. Alcoholic beverages are 31% cheaper on St. Eustatius than is the case in Bonaire, while on Saba, they cost 11% less than in Bonaire.