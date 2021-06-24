Container full of Gas Cylinders Topples over on South Pier Bonaire















The containers is nearly fully blocking the exit from the South Pier. Photo: ABC Online Media/Bert Nijland.

Kralendijk- On Wednesday evening a scary situation developed, when a container fully loaded with gas cylinders toppled over on the South Pier.

The accident happened when the loader pulling the container was driving off the ship and onto the South Pier. Police and Fire Department quickly came into action to secure the site and the surrounding areas. Eye witnesses spoke about a strong scent of cooking gas.

On Thursday the area is still cordoned off, while the gas cylinders are being carefully removed from the container which is laying on one side, completely blocking off the exit from the South Pier.