Contract Awarded for Building of Sheds at Statia’s Waste facility

ORANJESTAD- The Public Entity St. Eustatius has signed a contract with the company CTC NV on Friday, April 22nd, 2022, for the construction of two buildings (sheds) at the waste plant.

The erecting of the two sheds will be placed on the concrete slabs. The purpose is to provide additional storage for the recycling of materials, such as plastic, cardboards and tin cans. These will be compressed and shipped off island.

CTC NV won the tender bid after qualifying for the offer by scoring the best in the process and adhering to the set of criteria by the Public Entity.

Experience

According to the Government of St. Eustatius, the work experience of Ricardo Fortin, Director of CTC NV, is vast. Throughout the years CTC became well known for professional construction on the island. The Public Entity St. Eustatius wishes CTC NV much success with the project.