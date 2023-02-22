Contract signed for revitalization of Oranje Bay Road

ORANJESTAD- The Government of St. Eustatius has signed a contract with Statia Construction to undertake the road improvement project from Smoke Alley Hairpin to the STUCO water plant.

The contract, which was signed on Monday is for the improvement of over 1050 meters of road, the installation of footpaths and crossings, expansion of parking facilities and traffic safety measures.

The project will be done in two phases, and work is expected to commence during the first quarter of 2023.

“This is much more than just a road. The connection between the harbour and the town is about people and goods, and is of vital importance to the island,” said Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet, who signed on behalf of the government. Statia Construction owner Jamie Lopes signed on behalf of his company.

Goal

The goal of the project is to improve the connection between the port and the airport in accordance with the “showcase model” decision of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, together with Statia’s Economy, Nature and Environment Directorate.

Stakeholders will be contacted shortly, and a meeting will be held to further the planning. The contract for the execution of the work was awarded to Statia Construction based on the prescribed criteria and the best price-quality ratio.

