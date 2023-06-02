Contracts signed for the continuation of the cliff stabilisation project Statia

ORANJESTAD- The Government of St. Eustatius has partnered with Acrobat X B.V. to carry out the next phase of the Cliff Stabilisation project on the island, focusing on the cliff areas behind Orange Bay Hotel and the STUCO facilities.

The aim is to mitigate the risk of damage from falling rocks. The project has a budget of over $19 million and is projected to be completed within 20 months.

Government Commissioner Alida Francis, representing the Statia Government, expressed the importance of this project for protecting both the STUCO plant and the establishments of Orange Bay hotel, property of Eco Statia, from erosion. She also expressed gratitude for the financial support from the Dutch government.

Julien Ripert, the president of Acrobat X B.V., signed the contract on behalf of his company, which had previously worked on a similar project at Fort Oranje in 2019/2020.

The Central government recently announced its commitment to provide up to €19 million to the Government of St. Eustatius for the purpose of stabilising cliff areas in Lower Town, Oranjestad. Cliff stabilisation is a crucial component of the island’s erosion mitigation and nature restoration programme, which also includes water management and the removal of free-roaming animals.

The Government of St. Eustatius is requesting patience, understanding, and cooperation from the public as they carry out the cliff stabilisation project, which will coincide with the Orange Bay Road project.

Zero tolerance for roaming animals

Commissioner Arlene Spanner-Schmidt, responsible for licenses, supervision, and enforcement, supported by the Executive Council and the Island Council, is enforcing a zero tolerance policy regarding animals roaming near the Lower Town cliff. Effective from June 1, 2023, all animals found above, on, or beneath the cliff will be removed by the Government of St. Eustatius

