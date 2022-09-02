Copa Airlines also introduces Retro Livery

The Boeing 737 in the retro livery is presented to the public. Photo: Copa Airlines

TOCUMEN, PANAMA- It has been a popular trend in the aviation world for some time now: The painting of aircraft in the old house style. KLM, American Airlines, Avianca and TAP Air Portugal, among others, introduced an aircraft in the paint of yesteryear.

The Panamanian COPA Airlines is now also participating in the trend of the so-called Retro Liveries. The airline has painted a Boeing 737-800 in the old colors on the occasion of its 75th anniversary.

“With this Boeing 737-800 NG painted in the colors our fleet wore in the early 1990s, we want to commemorate an important time in our history, when we started what would come to be called the Hub of the Americas. It is a story of great commitment and achievement, but above all the great commitment of our people to overcome all the challenges we have encountered along the way and proudly carry the Panamanian flag in the skies of America for 75 years,” said Pedro Heilbron, director from Copa Airlines.

Maintenance Center

This Boeing 737-800, registration HP-1841, is painted at the Copa Airlines Maintenance Center, located at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City. The first flight assigned to the commemorative design Boeing 737-800 is the CM808 on the Panama City – New York route.