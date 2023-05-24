Copa Airlines once again the most punctual airline of Latin America

TOCUMEN, PANAMA – For the fourth consecutive month, Copa Airlines, which also operates flights to Curaçao and Aruba, has been recognized as the most punctual airline in all of Latin America.

This figures were published by Cirium, which keeps track of aviation sector statistics.

Copa Airlines exectued 93.26% of their flights on time. Colombian airline Avianca came in second place with with 86.83% of its flights on time, followed by Brazilian airline Azul in third place with 86.38%.

LATAM Airlines ranked fourth with 85.80%, and Aerolíneas Argentinas ranked fifth with 81.59%. The list concludes with KLM partner Aeroméxico, with exectued 72.66% of its flights on time.

