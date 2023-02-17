Copa Airlines reports solid profit figures

PANAMA CITY- Copa Holdings, parent company of Panama-based Copa Airlines, has managed to generate a solid profit for the year 2022.

For the year 2022, the company realized a net profit of $ 348.1 million, a fraction more than the profit of $ 335.4 million in the last pre-Corona year 2019. Relative to the total turnover, profit was slightly less. booked with a profit margin of more than 15% in 2022, compared to more than 16% in 2019.

Planes

The number of aircraft is also rising again. In total, Copa closed the year 2022 with 97 aircraft, all of the popular Boeing 737 series. In the last quarter of 2022, the airline added two Boeing 737 MAX-900 to its fleet, bringing it to 20 of the most modern 737 variant. In addition, Copa flies with 67 Boeing 737-800 aircraft, 9 aircraft of the type 737-700 and 1 Boeing 737-800 in cargo version.