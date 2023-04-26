Cops on Bonaire arrest bag thief

KRALENDIJK – Officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) through quick and decisive action managed to arrest a thief of an expensive bag, which had just been stolen by a visitor to the island.

Around noon on Tuesday, the central control room of KPCN received a report of a theft in a store on Kaya Grandi. An employee of the store contacted the police after they suspected that a group of tourists had stolen a valuable leather bag from the store.

A patrol only became the relevant case to record a statement from the reporter. The agents of the Basic Police Service immediately launched an investigation and with the help of a witness they were able to track down the suspects in the city center.

To prove their “innocence”, the suspects invited the police to their hotel room to show that they did not have the stolen bag in their possession. Once in the hotel room, the agents found the bag in question.

The 20-year-old suspect with the initials A.Z.J. was arrested for theft. The bag has since been returned to the store from which it was stolen.