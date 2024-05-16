Corendon Airlines confirms start of own Bonaire flights starting November
KRALENDIJK – Corendon Dutch Airlines on Wednesday has officially announced that it will begin its own flights to Bonaire, following the success of its Curaçao flights and the growing demand for Bonaire vacations.
Starting from November 3rd, Corendon will operate twice-weekly flights on Wednesdays and Sundays to Bonaire using the modern Airbus A350 aircraft.
The scheduled services will also allow travellers to purchase individual tickets without a hotel package, with prices starting at €299 for a one-way trip.
Combined with Curaçao
The Bonaire route is combined with the Curaçao route, whereby the flights will land at Curaçao Airport, before continuing onwards to the Flamingo Airfield. On the way back however, the flights will be direct from Bonaire to Amsterdam.
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Corendon Airlines confirms start of own Bonaire flights starting November
-
Government
Applause and indignation after enforcement action by Bonaire Government at Karel’s Pier
-
Saba
Roof of expanded Scout’s Pace Saba takes shape
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
Government
Government of Bonaire Streamlines Green Space Maintenance
-
St. Eustatius
Planned Fare Increase Makana Pushed Back One Week
-
Bonaire
Authorities address Landfill fire concerns on Bonaire: No air samples taken, no official disaster declaration”
-
Bonaire
Police respond to multiple dog-related issues in Kralendijk
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Corendon Airlines confirms start of own Bonaire flights starting November
-
Government
Applause and indignation after enforcement action by Bonaire Government at Karel’s Pier
-
Saba
Roof of expanded Scout’s Pace Saba takes shape
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
Government
Government of Bonaire Streamlines Green Space Maintenance
-
St. Eustatius
Planned Fare Increase Makana Pushed Back One Week
-
Bonaire
Authorities address Landfill fire concerns on Bonaire: No air samples taken, no official disaster declaration”
-
Bonaire
Police respond to multiple dog-related issues in Kralendijk