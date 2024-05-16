Bonaire Corendon Airlines confirms start of own Bonaire flights starting November Redactie 16-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Representatives of Corendon, TCB and BONHATA jointly announced the start of the new Corendon flights. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK – Corendon Dutch Airlines on Wednesday has officially announced that it will begin its own flights to Bonaire, following the success of its Curaçao flights and the growing demand for Bonaire vacations.

Starting from November 3rd, Corendon will operate twice-weekly flights on Wednesdays and Sundays to Bonaire using the modern Airbus A350 aircraft.

The scheduled services will also allow travellers to purchase individual tickets without a hotel package, with prices starting at €299 for a one-way trip.

Combined with Curaçao

The Bonaire route is combined with the Curaçao route, whereby the flights will land at Curaçao Airport, before continuing onwards to the Flamingo Airfield. On the way back however, the flights will be direct from Bonaire to Amsterdam.