Corona infections Bonaire decrease 21% in one week time

Onderschrift bij Foto: While there was a relatively long line for the boostershot on Tuesday, most people didn’t have to wait long. Photo: ABC Online Media/Berend Nijland

KRALENDIJK – The number of active infections with the Coronavirus has decreased by about 21% within a week.

While 164 active cases were still active on December 8, there were only 129 on November 15. The decline in the numbers has been a long time coming, but now seems to have finally started.

Incidentally, it is striking that the daily number of new positive tests still fluctuates very much, but that it has a downward trend.

The booster campaign has now also started at full speed. Anyone 18 years or older who has already been fully vaccinated can now sign up for a booster shot. Incidentally, there must be 6 months between the last vaccination and the new vaccination.

Interest

There seems to be a lot of interest in the booster shot. This immediately led to fairly long queues at the sports hall on Tuesday. However, visitors reported that it went on well and that people got their turn relatively quickly.

To receive the booster shot, an appointment must be made via 0800-0900.