Corona infections Bonaire now mainly in age group 20-60

Kralendijk – According to figures from the Public Health Department, It is mainly people between the ages of 20 and 60 who were infected with the corona virus from 18 to 31 October 2021.

Due to the autumn holidays, the groups of infections in schools from the previous period have been broken. In the second half of October, people were mainly infected at home and in lesser cases at work or through social contacts.

Source

The source of infections was known in 70% of the cases. In the week of October 18, there were 53 new infections and 47 cases in the week of October 25. That was half the number of infections than in the week of October 11, 2021. Almost all infections involved residents of Bonaire. The virus has mainly been transmitted via local residents and rarely via visitors.

Vaccination status

Of those who became infected in the second half of October, just under half had been fully vaccinated. Vaccinated individuals can also become infected with the virus. If a vaccinated person becomes infected with the virus, this person infects 63% fewer people in the environment than an unvaccinated person who is infected.