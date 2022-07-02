Coronatests for people with symptoms now only done at BonLab

KRALENDIJK- The Public Health Corona test street will no longer be used from July 4, 2022. From that date, people with corona complaints must only test at BonLab by appointment via 0800 0800.

Citizens and visitors with corona complaints can call 0800 0800 free of charge for a corona test at BonLab. Visitors with a foreign number can call +599 715 5399. However, this number is not toll-free.

The number of tests in the Public Health test line has decreased. This is partly because the quarantine has been lifted. Close contacts of an infected person without complaints also no longer need to be tested. They should only test if they have symptoms.

No measures

There are no more corona measures on Bonaire. But the virus is still on the island. Public Health emphasizes the importance of following the ground rules. So wash your hands regularly, cough / sneeze in the elbow, often air out rooms and test when someone has complaints.