The Netherlands Council of State advises on anti-discrimination laws in the Caribbean Netherlands 2024-03-19

The implementation of anti-discrimination legislation in Caribbean Netherlands will also entail practical consequences and costs. Illustration: Council of State

THE HAGUE – On Monday, the Council of State made public its advice on the proposal for anti-discrimination laws in the Caribbean Netherlands.

The proposal brings the equal treatment laws to the Caribbean part of the Netherlands, but the Advisory Division emphasizes that the explanation of the proposal should also discuss the introduction of other equal treatment laws, as some of them stem from European law and are not automatically applicable in the Caribbean Netherlands.

In addition, the Division highlights the importance of explanation regarding the consequences of the voluntary application of EU provisions. The introduction of equal treatment legislation for people with disabilities or chronic illnesses means that employers and providers of goods and services must gradually ensure the general accessibility of their business or organization. They must also comply with individual requests for effective adjustments, unless this constitutes a disproportionate burden.

Local circumstances

More work is needed when it comes to taking into account local circumstances and financial arrangements to alleviate potential burdens.