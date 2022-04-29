Councilman Christiaan sworn into island council Bonaire

29 April 2022 14:40 pm

KRALENDIJK- On Thursday evening, new councilman Dany Crestian of the Partido Demokrátiko Boneiru Dany Crestian, was sworn in by Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna.

Crestiaan takes the place of councilman Michael Pieters, who wants to take it easy due to his health.

The PDB sees opportunities in Crestiaan’s accession to broaden and train the party cadre. The new member was welcomed by all political factions in the Council. 

