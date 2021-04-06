Councilman Van Putten Flown out to SMMC













An SXM Britten-Normand ‘Islander Plane’ at FDR Airport. Photo: BES-Reporter

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Councilman Clyde Van Putten this afternoon was flown out on a SXM Airways charter, to seek medical attention at the hospital in St. Maarten.

Van Putten said, in conversation with the BES-Reporter, that he had not been feeling well for some days now, but that yesterday his condition worsened. Around 2 PM on Tuesday the councilman was flown out to St. Maarten, and subsequently transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).







Right after his arrival, the doctors started running some tests on the Councilman. Van Putten said he felt okay under the circumstances and promised that he would keep the public up to date as to his health situation.