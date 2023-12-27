27 december 2023 17:12 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Police and justice

Couple with toddler arrested at Bonaire International airport for smuggling narcotics

KRALENDIJK – On December 25, Customs Caribbean Netherlands arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of smuggling narcotics, probably cocaine.

A 35-year-old male and 30-year-old woman wanted to travel to the Netherlands via Bonaire with their 3-year-old daughter. A quantity of suspected cocaine was found during a Customs inspection. The father and mother were arrested, and their daughter was placed with family in consultation with the Guardianship Council.

The suspects have been transferred to The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, which is conducting the criminal investigation on behalf of the Public Prosecutor’s Office on Bonaire. Every day, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and Customs Caribbean Netherlands carry out checks at the airport and along the maritime borders of Bonaire, aimed at various forms of crime, including the smuggling of narcotics.

