Course Starts at LVV Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Monday, a course for employees commenced at the department of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries Service (LVV). During this course, participants will learn various techniques, including plowing, planting, harvesting, and the application of necessary irrigation. Bonhof is providing the course.

LVV has been making efforts for some time to enhance the impact of local agriculture, aiming to ensure that products are not only more consistent but also fresher on the island.

Although it’s often still a process of trial and error, significant strides have been made in recent years to become at least partially self-sufficient in terms of food production on the island.