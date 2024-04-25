Saba Cove Bay Facility Saba closed for Renovations Redactie 25-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM – The Cove Bay Facility will be temporarily closed from April 29th to May 19th for the demolition of the concrete roof as part of a comprehensive renovation and beautification project for the area.

During this time, the kitchen of the building will not be available for event rentals. The renovation will encompass structural enhancements to the roof and walls, bathroom and kitchen beautification, kitchen appliance renewal, outdoor space beautification, electrical system improvements, and outdoor section painting.

Beach improvements will include the construction of a small retaining wall, installation of white sand, addition of new beach furniture, and general beach cleaning.

Government reminds users of the area that facility usage during construction is at their own risk. They also promise to provide regular updates on the renovation’s progress.