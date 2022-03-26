Covid-19 affects school and daycare

THE BOTTOM – The number of active cases in Saba are increasing with currently 21 infected persons. There are clusters of Covid-19 cases affecting the Saba Comprehensive School and Daycare.
Despite these new cases, the Saba government will not reintroduce measures on the island unless the situation calls for it, like in the event of severe illness, which would burden the healthcare system. The Public Health Department will continue to test, contact trace, quarantine and isolate for the time being.
“We understand that this may be worrying many, but let us remember that we are a highly vaccinated and boosted population”, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson says in a press release, indicating that the vaccine and booster helps to protect against severe disease and illness, especially with the circulating omicron variant.
