KRALENDIJK- In spite of a steady increase in the number of infections with the COVID-19 virus in many countries around the world, as well as on the neighboring islands, the situation on Bonaire remains relatively stable.

Although the numbers had increased from the previous week last week, the situation is now almost unchanged, with just two more active cases, instead of last week’s 27 active cases.

No one is in hospital and no one has died from complications caused by the Coronavirus.