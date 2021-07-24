Covid-19 figures seem under control in Bonaire















Kralendijk- Contrary to the situation on Curaçao which has seen a big outbreak in Covid-19, so far the situation seems under control in Bonaire.

Although this week has seen some days with various new infections, the last few days yielded only between 1 and 2 new infections per day. This has led to a decrease in total active cases. On Saturday there was once again a single new infection. The number of total infections went down with 2 to a total of 15.

A total of 30 people got tested on Thursday.