Kralendijk- Contrary to the situation on Curaçao which has seen a big outbreak in Covid-19, so far the situation seems under control in Bonaire.
Although this week has seen some days with various new infections, the last few days yielded only between 1 and 2 new infections per day. This has led to a decrease in total active cases. On Saturday there was once again a single new infection. The number of total infections went down with 2 to a total of 15.
A total of 30 people got tested on Thursday.
Also read:
- PCN achieved Growth in Capital and Participants during the year 2020
- Covid-19 figures seem under control in Bonaire
- Vacature Statutair Directeur Bonaire
- Rental Car rolls over close to Pink Beach
- Also want to become a foster parent?
- Vacature Directeur Bedrijfsvoering & Klantenservice Sint Eustatius
- Single new infection on Friday
- American Airlines with more seats to Bonaire
- DCNA holds Masterclass with Dutch MPs on Nature Conservation
- Statia Scales up to Fight Non-Communicable Diseases and COVID-19
- Two New Cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire
- Usage of banned single use plastic not allowed
- Get your vaccination for COVID-19
- Saba presents Reforestation and Waste Management proposals
- Due to Delta-strain: Bonaire back to Risk Level II